Tim Ryan blasts Trump talk of rejoining Asian trade pact

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WASHINGTON -

President Trump is taking to Twitter to clarify a seeming reversal on his decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership garnered criticism from lawmakers including Valley Congressman Tim Ryan.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that the President told farm-state lawmakers and governors that his administration was looking into rejoining the trade agreement known as the TPP.

Trump pulled out of the TPP just days after taking office, winning praise from manufacturing state Democrats like Ryan and Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio.

The President's latest comments drew criticism from Ryan who issued a statement reminding voters that as a candidate, Trump said the TPP was based on a failed trade model of the past.

Ryan called the TPP bad for Ohio families saying the president's opposition was one reason Trump won the support of voters here.

"Now, as President, Donald Trump is considering one of his biggest flip-flops yet. One that would take us backwards - rejoining the TPP,” said Ryan. “There is a right way and a wrong way to negotiate trade deals that benefit all, and TPP is not it. It would be a betrayal to the families struggling to make ends meet.”

Some labor unions like the UAW criticized the TPP saying that some of the countries involved block U.S. imports and have poor human rights records.

Late Thursday, Trump tweeted:

Would only join TPP if the deal were substantially better than the deal offered to Pres. Obama. We already have BILATERAL deals with six of the eleven nations in TPP, and are working to make a deal with the biggest of those nations, Japan, who has hit us hard on trade for years!

