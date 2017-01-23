Rep. Ryan and Sen. Brown praise Trump's trade action

Two prominent Ohio Democrats in congress are praising one of President Donald Trump's first official acts in office.

Valley congressman Tim Ryan and Senator Sherrod Brown issued statements supporting the president's order officially keeping the United States from becoming a participant in the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Membership in the trade deal with Asian nations, was backed by the Obama administration, but became a hot button campaign issue opposed by both presidential candidates Trump and Clinton.

"This deal failed because it lacked the necessary support among Republicans and Democrats in Congress and hardworking men and women,” said Rep. Ryan. "I stand ready to work to ensure that any future trade agreements protect American workers and create a better and brighter future for our children."

Sen. Brown echoes Ryan's sentiments, saying he reached out to the president immediately after the election, offering to work on renegotiating the North American Fair Trade Agreement.

"Throwing out TPP is the first necessary step in overhauling our trade policy to put American workers first," said Brown. "I stand ready to support Ohio workers by working with the Trump Administration to renegotiate NAFTA, put American workers ahead of corporate profits, and create jobs."

In his news release, Brown criticizes what he calls shortsighted trade agreements that ship U.S. jobs overseas.

