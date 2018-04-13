Howland's Tiger Town Park closes for safety concerns - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Howland's Tiger Town Park closes for safety concerns

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Picture courtesy of the Howland Park District Facebook page Picture courtesy of the Howland Park District Facebook page
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

A portion of a community park in Howland is closing after concerns over child safety, and it's unknown when it will reopen. 

Park Commissioner Shawn Pompelia said that the kids' area of the park, known as Tiger Town, has been closed for public use because the aging playground now poses a safety concern. 

According to Pompelia, Tiger Town is approximately 20 years old and in need of either being repaired or replaced. 

But it's not clear which one the township is going to choose. 

Pompelia says that for several months, the township and the parks commission have been looking at the future, and attempting to learn from the community and groups with a vested interest what they would like to see done. 

The Parks Commission has gone so far as to hire a consulting firm to draft a Five Year Forecast for the park, complete with options for whether Tiger Town needs a total replacement or just a repair. 

AT this point, commissioners can't even estimate what it would cost to either repair or replace the playground or any other work in the park. 

Pompelia says they're hoping that all of that will be made clear on April 20th when they are expected to sit down and hear from the consultants. 

For Pompelia, the most important thing is keeping the park, and maintaining it's safety, for all of the community members. 

But for now, Tiger Town will remain closed, until it is either repaired or replaced, but there's no telling yet just how long that could take. 
 

