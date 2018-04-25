Subway expected to move, close hundreds of locations

Subway restaurants announced Wednesday that they will be closing hundreds of locations in the next coming months.

National media began reporting on the closures Wednesday morning, citing that 500 locations in North America would be closing.

The company, however, plans to counter those closing with a larger "global" presence- opening approximately 1,000 stores internationally.

A statement from Subway reads:

Subway restaurants are 100% Franchisee owned and operated, and our commitment to the Franchisees is to work with them to make each restaurant more successful. Subway is the world's largest restaurant chain and we are confident we will remain the industry leader.



In North America we are implementing an aggressive revitalization plan, which we expect to result in the closing, consolidation or relocation of a few hundred locations in 2018. Simultaneously, outside of North America we expect to open more than 1,000 new restaurants this year. Looking out over the next decade, we anticipate having a slightly smaller, but more profitable footprint in North America and a significantly larger footprint in the rest of the world.

The company has not yet released a list of which stores or locations that will be closing.