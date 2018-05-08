Great Groceries: Spinach, Bacon and Hash Brown Quiche

Spinach, Bacon and Hash Brown Quiche

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 (20 oz.) package hash browns

1 onion, chopped

8 slices bacon, chopped

8 eggs

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup milk

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

3 cups chopped spinach

2/3 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Preheat oven to 325º.

Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a non-stick skillet. Add hash browns and continue to cook until tender and golden brown. Press hash browns into the bottom of a pie plate to create a crust.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook onion and bacon until onion is tender and bacon is crisp. Drain on paper towels. Stir eggs, sour cream, milk, salt and pepper in a bowl. Stir in onion mixture, spinach and cheeses.

Pour mixture into the hash brown crust. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.