Boardman Police: 'Careful' shoe store robber seemed disappointed in $700 score

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Boardman Police are investigating the robbery of a Payless shoe store on Tuesday morning. 

According to investigators, a suspect went into the Payless store on Boardman-Canfield Road across from the Southern Park Mall shortly after 10:30 a.m. and told the employee that he was looking for steel toed shoes and a Mother's Day present for his sister. 

A report says the man waited until all of the other customers left the building about 20 minutes later and approached the clerk saying, "I know you have a safe. You need to open it. This is a robbery and I don't have a weapon." 

Police say the clerk opened the safe and emptied it into a Payless shopping bag. 

At that point, the clerk reportedly told officers that the suspect asked about a safe located above the safe, inquiring about whether it was a timed lock. 

Upon learning that the safe was timed for 10 minutes, police say the suspect instructed the employee to set the safe, lock the main door, and turn off the lights. 

The report says the suspect followed the employee through the store and sat in the back of the store. 

While waiting for the lock on the second safe to open, the suspect allegedly asked the clerk questions about the store's camera and surveillance system. 

The employee told officers that once the safe unlocked she and the suspect walked back to the front of the store, at which point he asked how much money was in the safe. A report says the employee told the man that there was about $700. 

The clerk reportedly told police that the suspect seemed "disappointed or concerned" and as if "he had not received enough money, as if he needed a certain amount."

Investigators say the suspect then walked out of the back door of the building, pulled car keys out of his pants pocket, and kept walking. 

A report says the suspect was "careful" not to touch anything, and what he did touch he allegedly used a tissue to touch them. 

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, approximately 6'2", 210 pounds, with blond hair cut in a buzz cut, and a blonde beard. Police say he was dressed in jeans, a long-sleeved black polo shirt, and black dress shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boardman Police Department. 

