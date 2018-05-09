Austintown nursing home adopts shelter pet

The saying goes that you can't teach an old dog new tricks. But maybe a new dog can teach the residents of an Austintown assisted living facility some new tricks.

Victoria House Assisted Living in Austintown welcomed their new facility pet, a rescue pup.

The two-year-old Labrador, Retriever, Shepherd mix named Griff was a stray until local animal shelter, Alchemy Acres, took him in.

Griff stayed at Alchemy Acres for over a year.

Alchemy Acres Katie Sacco said, "Griff was brought to us by a local police department. He, at the time, was very emaciated and had most of his hair was not on him because he had fleas so badly. It was an extreme case of dermatitis."

The Victoria House said Griff visited them back in April and they fell in love with him.

The Austintown nursing home gave Griff his very own "Welcome Home" party on Wednesday after officially adopting him. Organizers say this was their way of introducing Griff to all the residents, families and community of the Victoria House.



Victoria House's Executive Director Danielle Russo was asked about Griff's staying with the residents, she said, "He benefits the folks by just being around and going up to the residents and the residents that want to see him, he's right there, being the center of attention."