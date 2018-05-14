YPD: Woman sends knife-wielding man for milk while she calls police

A Youngstown man is behind bars accused of threatening a woman with a knife, after she was able to send him on an errand, giving her time to call for help.

Youngstown police arrested 32-year-old Carlton Dyer early Sunday morning after receiving a frantic 911 call from a woman.

According to a report, the woman called the police and urgently asked for police, saying that there was a man in her apartment with a knife.

Officers say when they arrived at the apartment building on Fifth Avenue a woman walked into the hallway "visibly shaking/scared".

The woman directed officers into the apartment where they found Dyer, who was arrested.

Investigators say that upon speaking with the woman, they learned that Dyer allegedly knocked on the door and the woman let him in.

The woman reportedly told officers that she knew Dyer from a criminal case "a few years ago".

According to a report, she told police that after several minutes in her apartment, Dyer grabbed a knife out of the butcher's block and began pacing.

Dyer allegedly told the woman, "I'm tired. I'm about to spaz out. I'm gonna stab somebody."

The report says that when the woman asked Dyer who he was going to stab he replied "f****** you, b****" and raised the knife at her.

Officers say that the woman was able to call police moments later while Dyer allegedly sat and smoked a cigarette.

Investigators say that the woman told them she asked Dyer to go across the hall and ask a neighbor for some milk for cornbread, at which point she called the police again.

A police report says that officers searched the apartment and found a kitchen knife hidden in the side of a chair where Dyer was allegedly sitting.

Dyer was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of criminal trespassing and aggravated menacing, which was filed as a felony charge due to Dyer's "previous guilty offensives of violence".

Dyer pleaded guilty to amended charges in the 2014 rape case and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

He was accused of raping a woman while an accomplice allegedly watched.

