Street department workers to cut grass at Youngstown vacant lots - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Street department workers to cut grass at Youngstown vacant lots

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

With thousands of vacant properties in the city of Youngstown, making sure the grass gets cut is a big task. One that before Tuesday, the city didn't know who it would fall to. 

A release from mayor Tito Brown's office on Tuesday announced that the majority of vacant lot grass cutting will be done by Youngstown City Street Department workers and a number of private contractors. 

Mayor Brown says the city will have seven to 10 tractors out cutting every day. 

In late April, Councilwoman Lauren McNally began to question why the city did not have a contract for an organization to mow the vacant lots. 

The city has previously contracted with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, however, a city council member says the new administration has cut ties with that organization.

Earlier this month, the mayor's office has announced a request for letters and proposal of interest for a Grass Remediation Program.

That program will include cutting grass, cleaning up lots and boarding up buildings.

A release asks that neighbors use caution as the mowing season kicks off and specifically when passing tractors on the streets. 

Anyone who would like to report grass that is eight inches or taller and contact the program at grasscutting@youngstownohio.gov or by calling 330-744-3186. 

The city is still looking for private contractors to help with the program. Contractors who are interested should email the following information to grasscutting@youngstownohio.gov OR by mail at 20 Federal Place • 20 W. Federal Street, Suite FC12, Youngstown, Ohio 44503.

Proof of $1,000,000.00 insurance coverage with the City named as an indemnitee
Worker's Compensation coverage information
W-9 Tax Information
List of all Commercial Equipment
Three Professional References
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms