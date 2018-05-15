Street department workers to cut grass at Youngstown vacant lots

With thousands of vacant properties in the city of Youngstown, making sure the grass gets cut is a big task. One that before Tuesday, the city didn't know who it would fall to.

A release from mayor Tito Brown's office on Tuesday announced that the majority of vacant lot grass cutting will be done by Youngstown City Street Department workers and a number of private contractors.

Mayor Brown says the city will have seven to 10 tractors out cutting every day.

In late April, Councilwoman Lauren McNally began to question why the city did not have a contract for an organization to mow the vacant lots.

The city has previously contracted with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, however, a city council member says the new administration has cut ties with that organization.

Earlier this month, the mayor's office has announced a request for letters and proposal of interest for a Grass Remediation Program.

That program will include cutting grass, cleaning up lots and boarding up buildings.

A release asks that neighbors use caution as the mowing season kicks off and specifically when passing tractors on the streets.

Anyone who would like to report grass that is eight inches or taller and contact the program at grasscutting@youngstownohio.gov or by calling 330-744-3186.

The city is still looking for private contractors to help with the program. Contractors who are interested should email the following information to grasscutting@youngstownohio.gov OR by mail at 20 Federal Place • 20 W. Federal Street, Suite FC12, Youngstown, Ohio 44503.

Proof of $1,000,000.00 insurance coverage with the City named as an indemnitee

Worker's Compensation coverage information

W-9 Tax Information

List of all Commercial Equipment

Three Professional References

