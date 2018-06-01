Boardman police release photos of bank robbery suspect

Boardman Police are looking to identify a suspect who robbed Citizens Bank on Boardman-Poland Road Friday afternoon.

Police have released four images of the suspect, who they say entered the bank sometime around 12:30 p.m. and got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing a red shirt and red hat.

It is not known if he was carrying a weapon.

If you have any information, please contact the Boardman Police Department.