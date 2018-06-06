YPD: man passed out at wheel, tells police he's drunk

A Youngstown man was arrested Tuesday after reports say he told police he was drunk when found passed out behind the wheel.

Police were dispatched to North Garland Avenue and Oak Street in Youngstown just before 7 p.m. Tuesday where they arrested 36-year-old Henry Hurst.

The report says Hurst admitted he was drunk.

The report said Hurst told police he did not want to hurt anyone so he stopped the car and placed the keys in the glovebox.

Officers asked him to perform a field sobriety test, which Hurst responded to by saying, "You don't have to do that. I'm drunk," the report said.

According to the report, Hurst was later given a breathalyzer test that showed he had a blood-alcohol level of .339 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent.

Police say they also later found a bag of marijuana in the glovebox.

Hurst was cited for an OVI and for possession of drugs.