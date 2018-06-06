YPD: man passed out at wheel, tells police he's drunk - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YPD: man passed out at wheel, tells police he's drunk

Posted: Updated:
By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown man was arrested Tuesday after reports say he told police he was drunk when found passed out behind the wheel. 

Police were dispatched to North Garland Avenue and Oak Street in Youngstown just before 7 p.m. Tuesday where they arrested 36-year-old Henry Hurst.

The report says Hurst admitted he was drunk.

The report said Hurst told police he did not want to hurt anyone so he stopped the car and placed the keys in the glovebox. 

Officers asked him to perform a field sobriety test, which Hurst responded to by saying, "You don't have to do that. I'm drunk," the report said.

According to the report, Hurst was later given a breathalyzer test that showed he had a blood-alcohol level of .339 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent. 

Police say they also later found a bag of marijuana in the glovebox.

Hurst was cited for an OVI and for possession of drugs. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Sunday, June 10 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-10 16:35:56 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:44:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:45:27 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms