Poland man charged with crimes against children, arrested trying to get passport

Youngstown businessman, Alex Bugno has been arrested again.

But was he trying to flee the country and escape answering to dozens of sex charges involving teenagers here in the Mahoning Valley? 21 News has learned Bugno was arrested in Buffalo, New York on Thursday trying to renew his passport.

Since 2014, state agents and local police have executed search warrants at Bugno Towing and two other locations as part of an investigation into Alex Bugno and allegations that include compelling prostitution.

Now as Mahoning County prosecutors prepare to take him to trial on 34 charges, including sex crimes against children, Bugno has been arrested for violating a condition of his bond.

Steve Yacovone, an assistant prosecutor in Mahoning County, said, "It seemed like something out of a movie where the U.S. State Department's calling my phone and has information on the defendant. I was contacted by a member of the U.S. Marshals located here in Youngstown. They were actually contacted by a U.S. Marshal in Akron who was contacted by the U.S. State Department in New York that the defendant in the case, Alex Bugno, was trying to renew a passport that he had."

So where was Bugno allegedly interested in going?

"On the application, he listed that his destination was the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. We're not sure exactly if he intended on going there, but that's what he put on the application," Yacovone said.

Yacovone contacted Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin who immediately revoked Bugno's bond, and the U.S. Marshal's in Youngstown contacted their counterparts in New York to arrest Bugno.

But just how did authorities there know he was violating a bond here that he was not allowed to leave the state or the country?

"When I was contacted by a member of the U.S. State Department yesterday, they said that the intake worker who takes in all the passport information said there was something a little weird, a little off. She went to her supervisor. Her supervisor then did an internet search on the defendant and found that he had open cases here in Youngstown. They then contacted the U.S. State Department. So it was really like, I said, a great job on all fronts by the U.S. State Department, the passport service in Buffalo, New York and again our U.S. Marshal Service," Yacavone said.

Bugno remains in a Buffalo, New York jail until he's extradited back here to Ohio, where he will be held at the Mahoning County Jail until his trial.

It's unclear at this point if Bugno will face any other charges for leaving the state.

