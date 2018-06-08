Poland man charged with crimes against children, arrested trying - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Poland man charged with crimes against children, arrested trying to get passport

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown businessman, Alex Bugno has been arrested again.

But was he trying to flee the country and escape answering to dozens of sex charges involving teenagers here in the Mahoning Valley? 21 News has learned Bugno was arrested in Buffalo, New York on Thursday trying to renew his passport.

Since 2014, state agents and local police have executed search warrants at Bugno Towing and two other locations as part of an investigation into Alex Bugno and allegations that include compelling prostitution.

Now as Mahoning County prosecutors prepare to take him to trial on 34 charges, including sex crimes against children, Bugno has been arrested for violating a condition of his bond.

Steve Yacovone, an assistant prosecutor in Mahoning County, said, "It seemed like something out of a movie where the U.S. State Department's calling my phone and has information on the defendant.  I was contacted by a member of the U.S. Marshals located here in Youngstown. They were actually contacted by a U.S. Marshal in Akron who was contacted by the U.S. State Department in New York that the defendant in the case, Alex Bugno, was trying to renew a passport that he had."

So where was Bugno allegedly interested in going?

"On the application, he listed that his destination was the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. We're not sure exactly if he intended on going there, but that's what he put on the application," Yacovone said.

Yacovone contacted Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin who immediately revoked Bugno's bond, and the U.S. Marshal's in Youngstown contacted their counterparts in New York to arrest Bugno.

But just how did authorities there know he was violating a bond here that he was not allowed to leave the state or the country?

"When I was contacted by a member of the U.S. State Department yesterday, they said that the intake worker who takes in all the passport information said there was something a little weird, a little off.  She went to her supervisor. Her supervisor then did an internet search on the defendant and found that he had open cases here in Youngstown.  They then contacted the U.S. State Department.  So it was really like, I said, a great job on all fronts by the U.S. State Department, the passport service in Buffalo, New York and again our U.S. Marshal Service," Yacavone said.

Bugno remains in a Buffalo, New York jail until he's extradited back here to Ohio, where he will be held at the Mahoning County Jail until his trial.

It's unclear at this point if Bugno will face any other charges for leaving the state.
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-06-09 17:54:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:44:38 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-06-09 13:36:25 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE

    Non-emergency phone service restored in Mahoning County townships

    Non-emergency phone service restored in Mahoning County townships

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:59:17 GMT

    Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch. 

    More >>

    Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch. 

    More >>

  • Dying Breed Diesels to show rare truck at Salem Super Cruise Sunday

    Dying Breed Diesels to show rare truck at Salem Super Cruise Sunday

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-06-09 17:57:51 GMT
    You'll see a lot of rare cars at the Salem Super Cruise tomorrow, but probably not many like the 1984 GMC Astro. Local company Dying Breed Diesels fixes up and restores old trucks from across the country and said they found the Astro completely by accident.  The company said that the truck needed some improvements but they now have it restored to a point where it can be shown off to the public.  Brayden Tucker, the owner of Dying Breed Diesels, told 21 News, "It's a ...More >>
    You'll see a lot of rare cars at the Salem Super Cruise tomorrow, but probably not many like the 1984 GMC Astro. Local company Dying Breed Diesels fixes up and restores old trucks from across the country and said they found the Astro completely by accident.  The company said that the truck needed some improvements but they now have it restored to a point where it can be shown off to the public.  Brayden Tucker, the owner of Dying Breed Diesels, told 21 News, "It's a ...More >>

  • YWCA Mahoning Valley gets blast from the past with time capsule opening

    YWCA Mahoning Valley gets blast from the past with time capsule opening

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:30:43 GMT

    The women of the YWCA Mahoning Valley got a blast from the past Saturday Morning.  A time capsule placed in the ground in 1928 was removed to celebrate the building's 90th anniversary. Members then turned around and placed items from 2018 into the time capsule, hoping to give those 100 years from now an idea of the progress that the YWCA has made.  "We also have newspapers from today, the Vindicator and the Warren Tribune, we also have annual reports from the YWCA, j...

    More >>

    The women of the YWCA Mahoning Valley got a blast from the past Saturday Morning.  A time capsule placed in the ground in 1928 was removed to celebrate the building's 90th anniversary. Members then turned around and placed items from 2018 into the time capsule, hoping to give those 100 years from now an idea of the progress that the YWCA has made.  "We also have newspapers from today, the Vindicator and the Warren Tribune, we also have annual reports from the YWCA, j...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms