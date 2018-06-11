Nearly 600 GM workers take buyout deal

The final numbers are in and hundreds of General Motors employees in Lordstown have taken an offer for early retirement or buyout.

UAW Local 112 President David Green said that as of Monday 595 Lordstown GM employees finalized an agreement to accept the package.

Production workers who retire will reportedly get a cash payment of $60,000.

Those taking a buyout will get a declining scale depending on their years of service.

The scale starts at $50,000 for 20 years or more down to $5,000 for less than five years of service.

In April, General Motors announced it would be eliminating a second shift at the Lordstown plant.

That means the workforce is going to be cut in half from 3,000 workers to 1,500.

Union officials say they are not yet sure how the breakdown of those who accepted early retirement or buyouts will impact the number of people now facing layoffs.

GM has also delayed the elimination of the second shift by a week.

The first day of just one shift will begin June 25th.