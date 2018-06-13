Shots fired into Warren home as baby slept

Warren Police spent Wednesday morning trying to find out who fired shots into a house on the city's Southeast Side, striking a TV, and narrowly missing a room where an infant was sleeping.

Officers say they were first called to the home on the 2200 block of Central Parkway Avenue SE just after 5 a.m. After a woman said she and her family members were awakened by the sound of gunfire.

One of the residents told police that they also heard gunshots about a 45 minutes earlier, but didn't report it to police.

Officers left after finding no evidence of gunfire, but they were called back to the home shortly before 6 a.m. To investigate a report that shots had been fired a third time.

This time police spoke with a neighbor who said he had seen a male driving a black SUV fire two shots into the home before driving away.

An officer found two shell casings on the street and inside the home he discovered two holes in the wall and a bullet lodged in a flat screen tv.

One woman living at the home told police that the bullet went through a room near where her infant son was sleeping.

The woman who first called police said they suspected her daughter's ex-boyfriend may have fired the shots and were afraid that it could happen again.

Police went to the boyfriend's home where they found a black Ford Escape. The engine was still warm and the tires were wet as if it had recently been driven.

When no one answered the door, police told the victims to contact a detective and call 911 if the boyfriend comes to the home.