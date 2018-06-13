100 losing jobs with closings of Valley Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us

We now know how many people are losing their jobs with the shutdown of Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores in the Valley and the rest of Ohio.

A letter from Toys “R” Us to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says more than 1,100 people are being put out of work as the bankrupt company liquidates its remaining 735 stores around the country, including 32 in Ohio.

Here in the Valley, the company lists 38 positions at the Boardman Toys “R” Us, 28 jobs at the Niles Toys “R” Us, and 34 employees at the Poland Babies “R” Us.

The letter says many employees were terminated when stores were closed in mid-May.

The company lists the official closing date of the three Valley stores as for June 30, 2018.

The closings were announced after the company cited what it called insurmountable financial circumstances.