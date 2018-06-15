Keep an eye out for sunburn danger signs

Call it mother nature's oven. When summertime comes around, it's easy for your skin to bake.



"If it's to the point that you're actually getting blistering or you're getting a lot of chaffing or peeling, at least have your doctor check it out," said Mercy Health Dr. Fareedah Goodwin-Capers.



You should be able to treat most sunburns at home, using aloe vera to soothe the skin or even a moisturizer. But when sunburn gets infected, you'll need to get treatment at the doctor's office.



'Signs of infection are if you have severe redness, oozing any kind of clear stuff or not so clear stuff. Any drainage or blistering, those are things that you should really seek medical attention," said Dr. Goodwin-Capers.



While infection is a severe result of sunburn, your skin doesn't need to be peeling or blistering to cause skin cancer.



According to skincancer.org, sunburns cause DNA damage to the skin, accelerate skin aging, and increase your lifetime skin cancer risk.

In fact, sustaining five or more sunburns in youth increases lifetime melanoma risk by 80 percent.



Most dermatologists recommend covering up while you are in the sun or using an SPF15 or SPF30 sunscreen to protect your skin.

But with a solid coat of protection and summer weather, you can kiss the sunburn goodbye and just have some fun in the sun.