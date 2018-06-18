More employers list jobs available as GM cuts Lordstown shift - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

More employers list jobs available as GM cuts Lordstown shift

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

More than a dozen more companies have added their names to a list of those looking to hire new workers, especially those losing jobs at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Lordstown.

Several organizations have teamed up in an effort to help GM workers being displaced with the elimination of the second production shift at the Lordstown Assembly Plant.

The elimination of the shift is expected to put 1,500 people out work at the GM plant, minus the 600 UAW members who are taking an early retirement package.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced on Monday that it has partnered with the Greater Cleveland Partnership and Greater Akron Chamber in Ohio and the Shenango Valley and Lawrence County chambers in Pennsylvania to build a list of companies that are willing to offer work to displaced workers from GM, as well as support companies Magna Seating and Comprehensive Logistics.

The original list, including 52 companies in both states, is being distributed to those employees who may be looking for other employment and can fill available positions.

The Chamber has submitted an updated list which now includes 65 companies.

“Hopefully, this document will act as a resource to those individuals who have been hit by this unfortunate circumstance,” said Nick Santucci, director of Education & Workforce Development at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber. “The chambers in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania recognize the importance of keeping our citizens active in the workforce and encouraging them to stay in the metro area."

The Chamber points out that the list is a sampling of employment opportunities in the region. The Chamber says it included a larger footprint since all of the displaced workers may not reside in the Valley.

Although the list was compiled with the GM cutbacks, the jobs may be open to other qualified workers as well.

Here is the updated list provided by the Chamber:

