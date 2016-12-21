Relatives granted custody of four-year-old boy seen in pictures - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Relatives granted custody of four-year-old boy seen in pictures taken by East Liverpool Police that went viral

By Janet Rogers, Reporter
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

People here in the Mahoning Valley, in the U.S., and across the world will be happy to know that a four-year-old boy who they first saw in a picture helplessly strapped in a seat belt in the back of a car in Lisbon, is no longer in the custody of his grandmother, who was in the front seat of the car and allegedly passed out from a suspected drug overdose. Her boyfriend also allegedly passed out. 

Emergency medics used the opiate antidote Narcan to revive 50-year-old Rhonda Pasek in September. 

Salem Attorney Brian Macala tells us the boys mom and dad were deemed unfit for custody due to their history of drug use and offenses, so his maternal great grandparents took custody of him as a baby. But they are in their 80s and realized they needed to relinquish custody. 

They had sought to have the court grant custody of the toddler to their daughter Lori and her husband Terry Lane who live in South Carolina. But a judge granted custody to the boy's paternal grandparent, Rhonda Pasek, about six weeks prior to the pictures being taken and going viral. 

An East Liverpool Police Officer stated that the car nearly drove into a school bus that had just let off some school children. 

Pasek lost her temporary custody and the judge placed the child immediately with the Lanes in an emergency hearing.
 
During a hearing for permanent placement Monday, the judge granted custody to the Lanes. 

"My clients, the boy's great grandparents, are very happy. The boy is familiar with the Lanes. He is in safe hands. This is a great Christmas. I can't think of a happier Christmas for this child," said Attorney Brian Macala. "He is in a very caring, and loving home. The young boy got to celebrate with his great-grandparents, whom he loves, before he left for his more permanent home. The picture touched so many people."

Rhonda Pasek will remain in jail for child endangering until March 6, 2017. 

