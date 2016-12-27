Court ruling could impact pension fight by Delphi salaried retirees

On December 20th, a federal judge handed down a ruling regarding former Delphi salary retirees. The result could have a positive impact on the 20,000 Delphi retirees that lost up to 70% of their pension plans in 2009.

"This most recent ruling has to do with the last 220 documents, about 120 of them were being protected by a privilege called the deliberative process privilege," says Bruce Gump, Vice Chairman of the Delphi Salary Retirees Association.

Gump said he's happy and excited about the December 20 court ruling, but more excited about what could come in future court rulings and what that would mean for former Delphi workers.

"Hopefully, we will get the last 100 documents. Also, we want to dispose two members of the auto task force, and then we are ready to file for judgement. Our case, our attorney's tell us, is very strong and we do believe we will eventually get our pensions back," adds Gump.

Gump adds that 1,500 local retirees are effected, losing around one thousand dollars a month for the past 7 years. That adds up to about 100 million dollars taken out of the local economy over that time frame.

Gump hopes that with an incoming administration there are opportunities to help their cause, but ultimately it will come down to a court hearing.