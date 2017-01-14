Newton Falls man booked into jail for death of bicyclist

A Newton Falls man was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Friday on charges filed in connection with the traffic death of a bicyclist.

Donald Bryant, 53, who is free on $10,000 bond, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

The Ohio Highway Patrol says Bryant was driving an S-U-V that struck a bicycle being ridden by 19-year-old Michael Scott Hunyady of Newton Falls on September 25.

According to troopers, the bicycle and SUV were traveling eastbound on Holcomb Newton Falls Road around 7:50 a.m. when the vehicle hit the rear of the bicycle.

Hunyady was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryant, was not injured.

Family members told 21 News in October that it was part of Michael Hunyady's daily routine to bike down Holcomb Newton Falls Road to work at the Shop and Save store.

Bryant's next court hearing is scheduled for February 2.

As part of the condition of his bond, Bryant is forbidden from using or possessing any intoxicating substances. He retains his driving privileges for work as long as he can pass random drug and alcohol tests.