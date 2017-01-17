Trumbull Opiate Task Force concerned over future of Obamacare

With Obamacare seemingly on life support in Washington, there is concern it could cause an unraveling of addiction and mental health coverage.

The ASAP Opiate Task Force meets regularly to address the opiate epidemic plaguing the community. It's a coalition formed by the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board. Its director says the Affordable Care Act has been a great resource for the county.

"We're seeing so many people with addiction issues and more mental health issues who are on expanded Medicaid, and that's $400,000 a month in services in Trumbull County," said April Caraway, Executive Director of the Mental Health Board.

If that assistance goes away, Caraway wonders how those services are going to get covered, especially when the problem is growing. "A few years back, opiate addiction wasn't even on our top 10 of disorders that we help people with. Now, it is number three out of 10," Caraway said.

Those in recovery say you can't take away insurance coverage just when people are willing to accept treatment. Jami Palm has been clean for nearly four years. "We're fighting a war within our community with drugs and that's one thing that will be an even worse issue if they don't have medical assistance taking care of the problem," Palm said.

She says people are still dying every day, often in public overdoses. "This is a huge problem. It's not such a quiet behind the scenes thing anymore," Palm said.