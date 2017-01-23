Mill Creek trolley recognized for excellence

The "Cohasset Express" Trolley Program at Mill Creek MetroParks has been awarded the Thomas Say Naturalist Award of Excellence for Outstanding Event or Program.

The National Association for Interpretation presented the award that recognizes an event or program that has achieved special merit in its ability to interpret natural heritage.

During the 2014 & 2015 season, 2350 visitors experienced guided interpretation on board the open-air "Cohasset Express" trolley.

A variety of programs allowed riders to explore natural elements, historic features, and scenery at the 125-year-old park.

"This award represents the wonderful work and dedication the Mill Creek MetroParks staff and volunteers have done on our trolley programs", says Carol Vigorito, Recreation & Education Director at the park.

A typical year of the trolley program includes 3-4 certified drivers, 5-6 volunteer interpretive guides, and Recreation & Education Department staff members who plan the routes & interpretation, and occasionally do the guiding.

Each year, NAI recognizes excellence in interpretation through their professional awards.

The trolley tours were judged and awarded as providing excellent natural heritage interpretation.