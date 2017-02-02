Austintown robotics team breaking STEM stereotype

This weekend, 60 middle school robotics teams will be competing in the First Lego League's state championship. One of those teams is from Austintown Middle School. The Queen Bees are not only hoping to bring home a crown, but also spread a message of girl power.

The Queen Bees are making history as the first team from AMS to qualify for a First Lego League state championship.

What makes this team unique is the fact they are all girls.

"We're just a team of girls who are good at robotics," said 7th grader Emma George.

"We're such good friends, out of school, in different organizations, we do things together, we suggest things for each other and I think we're really a part of each others lives," said 6th grader Elizabeth Jadue.

The girls are not only making history, but they're also breaking the STEM stereotype. A recent study said half of the population ages 15 to 64 is female. Of all the computer science majors in the country though, only 14% are female.

"I think we've proved them wrong completely," said Jadue.

"I think what helps them is to have two strong females to help them out as well, so it's seeing them do these things with the programming and the building and showing them that with a little bit of research and some practice that they can figure it out," said robotics coach Carrie Sinkle.

Guided by teamwork and imaginative thinking, the Queen Bees have found their sweet spot. Developing skills for tomorrow, while building a better path for girls to get excited about STEM.

"We just need to inspire them that not everything is about looks and stuff, that smart is great too," said George.

At the state competition in Dayton, the girls will be judged on Core Values which includes a skit and teamwork ability. Robot design and programming the robot to complete missions. Only two teams will advance to the National Championships.