Mineral Ridge H.S. lockdown lifted after deadly shooting investigation

Mineral Ridge High school was placed on lockdown Tuesday evening during a boys' varsity basketball game, while police investigated a deadly shooting less than a mile away.

Weathersfield Police Chief Mike Naples tells 21 News crews on the scene that a 911 call in shortly after 7:00 p.m. that there was a shooting on the 3500 block of State Route 46, also known as S. Main Street.

Police Chief Naples says the police department is investigating a deadly shooting. Naples says one male victim was found dead inside of a home.

At this point, police are not releasing the identity of the victim. However, officials say they believe they have a person of interest in the case, who has not yet been apprehended by police.

Authorities say they are still searching for suspect that they believe may have run from the scene on foot wearing a blue hoodie and jeans. Trumbull County 911 dispatchers say at this point, they also believe the person of interest may still have a semi-automatic weapon on them.

Weathersfield Local School District Superintendent Damon Dohar told 21 News he was contacted by the Weathersfield Police Department around 7:30 p.m. asking them to place the school on lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted about an hour later, shortly before Superintendent Dohar sent 21 News a message.

The basketball game was still played during the lockdown, however parents, players, and community members were not allowed to leave the building.