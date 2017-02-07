Great Groceries: Spinach Scrambled Eggs with Home Fries - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Spinach Scrambled Eggs with Home Fries

Posted: Updated:

Spinach Scrambled Eggs with Home Fries

3 Tbsp. butter
3 potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch cubes
1 onion, chopped and divided
1 tsp. salt, divided
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided
2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
1 (8 oz.) carton white mushrooms
8 eggs
1 Tbsp. milk
4 cups spinach
4 oz. Swiss cheese


Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Place potatoes in skillet, and stir to coat with butter. Add 1/2 cup onion and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cover with a lid, and cook for 10 minutes. 

Meanwhile heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a separate large skillet over medium heat. Add remaining onion and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook for about 4 to 5 minutes more; set aside.

Remove lid from potatoes and cook for another 10 minutes, turning frequently until brown and 
crisp on all sides. 

Meanwhile in a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, remaining salt and remaining pepper. Heat remaining oil in skillet. Add eggs and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring every few seconds. Add spinach and cook until beginning to wilt. Fold in mushroom mixture and cheese. Serve with home fries.

