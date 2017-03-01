Car hits trees, catches fire in Champion

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a car crashed into two trees and then caught fire.

Officials say it happened off of State Road in Champion around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

OSP says the driver was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital before being flown to UPMC.

The driver was traveling westbound and then went off the right side of the road.

It's not known if alcohol was a factor, but officials say the driver is expected to survive.