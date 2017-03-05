Great Groceries: Garlic Noodles - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Garlic Noodles

Posted: Updated:

Garlic Noodles

8 oz. angel hair pasta
4 Tbsp. butter
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1 Tbsp. soy sauce
2 Tbsp. brown sugar
1 tsp. sesame oil
3 Tbsp. oyster sauce


Cook noodles according to package directions and drain. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add garlic and onions, reserving a few onions, and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Mix soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil and oyster sauce in a bowl and stir until combined. Add pasta and sauce mixture to skillet; stir pasta to coat. Garnish with reserved green onions.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms