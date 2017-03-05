Great Groceries: Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

8 oz. angel hair pasta

4 Tbsp. butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. sesame oil

3 Tbsp. oyster sauce



Cook noodles according to package directions and drain. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add garlic and onions, reserving a few onions, and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Mix soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil and oyster sauce in a bowl and stir until combined. Add pasta and sauce mixture to skillet; stir pasta to coat. Garnish with reserved green onions.