Great Groceries: Almond-Honey Bars

Almond-Honey Bars

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/4 cup slivered almonds

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1 Tbsp. flaxseed

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

1 cup unsweetened whole-grain puffed cereal

1/3 cup chopped dates or raisins

1/3 cup chopped dried cranberries

1/3 cup chopped golden raisins

1/4 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/8 tsp. salt



Preheat oven to 350°.

Spread oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, flaxseed and chia seeds on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Bake until oats are lightly toasted and nuts are fragrant, shaking halfway through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Add cereal, dates, cranberries and raisins; toss to combine.

Combine peanut butter, honey, vanilla extract and salt in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-low, stirring frequently for 2 to 5 minutes. Immediately pour peanut butter mixture over dry ingredients and mix with a spoon. Transfer to an 8-inch baking pan sprayed with cooking spray. Lightly coat hands with cooking spray and press mixture down firmly to make an even layer. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes and then cut into bars.