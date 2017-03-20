Police: No DNA found on shell casings from shooting of Youngstown firefighter

James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20.More >>
James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20.More >>
Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates.More >>
Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates.More >>
A man was arrested for the murder of missing Warren man, Kenneth Brandon Sample. 18-year-old Austin Taylor Burke was charged and arrested for the murder of Sample, whose body was found in the Grand River Wildlife Area in Bristolville on June 15. The charges are filed through Newton Falls court, and Burke is expected to be in court sometime on Thursday. Sample was originally reported missing by his parents on June 12.More >>
A man was arrested for the murder of missing Warren man, Kenneth Brandon Sample. 18-year-old Austin Taylor Burke was charged and arrested for the murder of Sample, whose body was found in the Grand River Wildlife Area in Bristolville on June 15. The charges are filed through Newton Falls court, and Burke is expected to be in court sometime on Thursday. Sample was originally reported missing by his parents on June 12.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.More >>
Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 6-5 on Tuesday night and end the Indians' six-game winning streak.More >>
Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 6-5 on Tuesday night and end the Indians' six-game winning streak.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears locked into a classic pitcher’s duel on opening night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears locked into a classic pitcher’s duel on opening night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth...More >>
Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth straight...More >>
Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.More >>
Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.More >>
Triple-digit heat is baking the American Southwest and keeping some planes grounded because of simple physics.More >>
Triple-digit heat is baking the American Southwest and keeping some planes grounded because of simple physics.More >>
In a first, Ford will import Focus small car from China in 2019;.More >>
In a first, Ford will import Focus small car from China in 2019;.More >>