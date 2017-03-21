Mill Creek MetroParks spending information available online

Both supporters and critics of the way Mill Creek MetroParks is operated are now able to get a closer look at how tax dollars are being spent on the operation of the park system.

The park has joined other entities around the state on OhioCheckbook.com, which makes government spending information available on the internet.

The Mill Creek MetroParks is the second park district in Mahoning County to post their spending online, according to Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel who launched the statewide initiative more than two years ago.

Mill Creek MetroParks’ online checkbook includes more than 18,000 individual transactions that represent more than $19 million of total spending over the past two years.

“Mill Creek MetroParks is committed to both operational transparency and efficient fiscal management and our recent joining of OhioCheckbook.com is a direct reflection of that commitment,” said Mill Creek MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young.

On April 7, 2015, Treasurer Mandel sent a letter to 18,062 local government and school officials representing 3,962 cities, counties, townships, schools, and library districts throughout the state calling on them to place their checkbook-level data online no cost to local governments.