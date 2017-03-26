Warren Family Mission aims to solve photo mystery - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren Family Mission aims to solve photo mystery

Posted: Updated:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
WARREN, Ohio -

It's pretty common for the Warren Family Mission to open up a box of donations, but inside one of them this month they found about two dozen old photos. 

Now, the search is on to reunite families with memories of their ancestors.

The photos provide a peak into the past. Whose past that may be, though, that is the question. Now, it's the mission for the Warren Family Mission to get them home again.

"It's not something we normally get," said Lisa Dudley, the Mission's Director of Development. "A lot of times, I think what happens is somebody passes away and the photos are there and after a few generations then they don't know who they are, then they don't mean anything to them so they end up getting rid of them."

But somewhere out there, someone has a connection whether they realize it or not.

"I know personally if there was older photos, I would be devastated if somebody, if my kids gave my photos away," said Dudley.

So now it's almost like following a treasure map with clues attached to just about every picture.

One of the photos carries the caption "Jane, first born of Aunt Bernice, lost her leg riding a running board."

The neat part about a lot of these pictures is they either have a name or at least the name of the studio where it was taken. One of them was taken at Spratt Studio in Youngstown, information that the Mission hopes will eventually connect these with a relative.

"Maybe that would have jogged somebody's memory, or said 'Oh, we got our pictures or aunt so-and-so got her photos there years and years ago' and maybe that would have been something they connected with," said Dudley.

Names include Alice May Richards, Martin Lewis from Palmyra, John Williams, and Elizabeth (Lewis) Jordan (Sophie's cousin).

Studios include Spratt Studio in Youngstown, D. Perel on Federal Street in Youngstown, Oshier Studios on Federal Street in Youngstown, Schoch Studio of Alliance/Sebring, and Alan Studio in Pittsburgh.

So take a look through some of the branches of your family tree. There's a chance one of these faces could be on it.

