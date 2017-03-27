ODOT eyes new exit off I-680 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

ODOT eyes new exit off I-680

By Matt Stone, Reporter
NORTH LIMA, Ohio -

State Representative John Boccieri says he wants the state to move up the timetable for a new exit to be built off Interstate 680 at Route 164 in Beaver Township.

He says it would improve safety by reducing traffic at Western Reserve Road.

Right now traffic usually gets backed up on the Western Reserve Road exit off I-680 sometimes all the way back onto the highway.
That's why ODOT wants to add an exit at the route 164 bridge about a mile south on 680.

Businesses located in that area say traffic is always a mess and they usually have to drive out of their way because there is no exit there.
It gets expensive for Tabor's Landscaping to get deliveries.

"We have a lot of semi's that bring in our hardscape material and then our plants and mulches and stone. Then there's always that fuel surcharge they tack on because they have to go further than their allotted mileage is allowed for our area," said Tabor's manager Harry Kale.

B & J Electric runs their business here too.  They say construction time will be rough but the future will look bright.

"It should make things a lot smoother getting up to Youngstown from here and not dealing with Western Reserve Road and that exit and everything there." said Shane Wonner.

Businesses are not looking forward to the construction itself. Last year the bridge over 680 was out for three months and they lost customers as a result.

"I hope they stay on one side and leave at least one lane open. Last year it hurt our business with traffic flow and that," said Kale.

The $6.5 million dollar project can't be done soon enough for the business owners and the nearly 20,000 vehicles that travel this stretch of road each day.

ODOT's plan, so far, is to have it completed two and a half years from now.  Boccieri hopes that will change.

