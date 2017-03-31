Better Business Bureau warns of 'can you hear me now' scam

The Better Business Bureau and the FCC are warning consumers about the "Can You Hear Me Now" scam.

They say it's an old con targeting new victims.

Here's how it works. It begins with a simple phone call from a number you don't recognize.

Someone almost immediately asking "Can you hear me?"

They want you to answer "yes," but the Better Business Bureau of Youngstown says that's the worst thing that you can do.

Melissa Ames, Vice-President of the Better Business Bureau, said, "What happens is the scam artist is recording you. They capture your voice saying 'yes,' and then, later on, you might receive an invoice for a product you did not order. Maybe it's an unauthorized charge on your cell phone bill or your credit card bill."

That "yes" answer can be edited by the scam artist to make it sound like you authorized a major purchase. So the best advice is to say nothing.

"First of all, if you pick up the phone and are immediately asked a question and the caller does not identify themselves or it is a recording and you hear 'can you hear me now,' just hang up immediately. Do not say 'yes,' do not give any response," Ames said.

If you believe you have said "yes" to one of these possible scams you may want to keep your eyes on your credit card statements and your phone bills to make sure there are no unauthorized charges.

And if you get one of these calls try to write down the phone number.

The Better Business Bureau has what's called Scam Tracker, www.bbb.org/scamtracker where consumers can report the numbers.

The BBB will forward them to federal authorities who will then investigate.

