Suspect tells police they pawned the coin collection in Sharon

Couple accused of stealing drugs, coin collection while 'helping' disabled Hubbard woman

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Kevin Flynn Kevin Flynn
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren police have arrested a couple who are accused of pawning a coin collection allegedly stolen from a disabled woman they were supposed to be helping and was helping them in return.

Police say they spotted Kevin Flynn, 37, of New Bedford, Pa., passed out in a car parked outside the Parkman Road Rite Aid Tuesday night. A woman later identified as Jenalyn Brenner, 37, of Hubbard, was outside the car.

While trying to wake Flynn, officers say they saw a bottle of pills and a hypodermic needle in the car.

Flynn was placed in handcuffs and transferred to a police cruiser.

While searching the car further, police say they also found a bindle containing prescription Clonazepam and a 1930 buffalo nickel enclosed in a case that appeared to be from a coin collection.

Officers say Flynn kept nodding off, so they interviewed Brenner.

Inside Brenner's purse, police say they found five hypodermic needles and a burned metal spoon with heroin residue.

According to the report, Brenner told officers that she and Flynn had been at the Hubbard home of a woman with Cerebral Palsy whom Brenner said she sometimes helps care for.

After she had helped the woman take a shower earlier that day, Brenner says that Flynn told her that his mother had called and they needed to leave the woman's home.

Brenner says as soon as they left, Flynn showed her pills and coin collection he had taken from the woman's home.

Police say Brenner claimed that she was going to return the stolen items after Flynn passed out from using heroin.

Instead, she says they sold the coin collection at a pawn shop in Sharon, Pa.

A dispatcher contacted Hubbard police to see if the victim had reported the theft, but was told that the woman would not have been able to use the phone due to her disability.

Hubbard police say that the husband of the disabled woman told them that they have been renting a hotel room for Brenner and Flynn and providing them with food because Brenner is a family friend.

Flynn was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on drug charges and receiving stolen property.

Brenner is also charged with receiving stolen property as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

