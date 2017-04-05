Couple accused of stealing drugs, coin collection while 'helping' disabled Hubbard woman

Framing herself as a long-time supporter of conservative issues, and reacting personally to the rising opioid epidemic, Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor announced she is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor. In her speech delivered before the City Club of Cleveland on Friday, Taylor said that confronting the epidemic is personal for her because it has touched her family. In June, Taylor told the Dayton Daily News that her two sons have struggled with opioid addiction for five yea...More >>
A Warren man tells police he was robbed by someone who knocked on the door claiming they were from the police department. According to a police report, the 45-year-old man said he was house-sitting a home on the 800 block of Palmyra Road SW early Thursday morning when he heard a knock on the door from someone identifying themselves as Warren Police. He said when he opened the door, the visitor told him to place his hand behind his back. The victim says he complied, but then he was ...More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
