Youngstown murder suspect jailed

Youngstown police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the North Side.

Police say 52-year-old Michael Brooks was fatally shot during a fight at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Dupont Street at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives issued a warrant for the arrest of 26-year-old Jermaine Tubbs, who surrendered at the jail at around 9:00 a.m.

He'll be arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court on one count of murder.

Investigators say both the victim and the alleged shooter knew each other prior to the dispute.