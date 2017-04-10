Mill Creek MetroParks paying $182,500 to replace mill wheel

Mill Creek MetroParks is spending $182,000 to give new life to one of the park's most popular attractions.

The park board on Monday awarded a contract to replace the water wheel at Lanterman's Mill.

The wheel works just like it did in the 1800s but it needs to be replaced about every 15 years or so.

The Mill is one of Mill Creek Metroparks most picturesque places and it attracts visitors all year round.

Forty-nine percent of the awarded total project amount of $182,500 is being paid for by the proceeds of the Recipes of Youngstown cookbook sales along with the support of the MetroPark’s Foundations Lanterman’s Mill Endowment Fund.

Mill Creek MetroParks will pay the remaining 51% or approximate balance of $92,770.89 towards the project.

The wheel itself is made out of white oak but like anything, over time, it wears out and a new one is needed.

Back in the 1800s mills were a necessity to make flour.

The wheel weighs about four tons and is 14 feet high by seven feet wide.

The existing water wheel is still in operation and its operation will be maintained until the wheel is replaced at the end of the 2017 season.