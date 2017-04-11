Great Groceries: Garlic-Herb Standing Rib Roast

Garlic-Herb Standing Rib Roast

1 (6 to 8 lb.) standing beef rib roast, bone removed and fat trimmed

8 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. minced fresh thyme

2 Tbsp. minced fresh rosemary

1/2 Tbsp. salt

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil



Preheat oven to 450°.

Make 5 slits across top of roast. Place roast, fat side up, in a roasting pan. In a small bowl, combine garlic, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper. Stir in olive oil to make a thick paste. Coat roast with garlic-herb paste, pushing some into the slits. Let stand for 30 to 60 minutes.

Roast meat for 20 minutes. Reduce oven to 350° and continue roasting for about 1 hour and 10 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 130°. Cover roast with aluminum foil if it begins to get too brown. Transfer roast to a carving board, cover loosely with foil and let rest for 15 to 20 minutes.