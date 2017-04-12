Born with spina bifida, local Magistrate runs for Municipal Court Judge

Magistrate Anthony Sertick has faced adversity his entire life.

Despite challenges he's accomplished more than what many expected. Now, he's hitting the campaign trail ahead of the May Primary Election.

"We are going to try and get out and meet everybody that lives in the city of Youngstown and has an interest in voting," said current Youngstown Municipal Court Magistrate, Anthony Sertick.

He is now making a run for Youngstown Municipal Court Judge.

Sertick has been in the practice of law for more than 25 years and has spent the last 16 serving as the Youngstown Municipal Court Magistrate.

He said he wants to use the experience and knowledge he's acquired to continue serving the community.

After graduating from YSU, Sertick received his law degree from the University of Akron in 1991.

Born with spina bifida, he was given only one week to live.

"When I was first born, they didn't think I was going to live out the week and I guess 52 years later, here I still am, plowing ahead moving forward, " said Sertick.

Sertick has been named to the American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics and pedorthics, which is an advocate for those facing adversity.

He hopes he can continue inspiring the community in his work and service.

"No matter what you might be facing, no matter what hurdles you have, you can overcome those hurdles to become a success in life and other wise," said Sertick.