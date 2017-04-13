Two victims air lifted after Amish buggy rear-ended in Mercer Co - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

SUV driver suspected of DUI

Two victims air lifted after Amish buggy rear-ended in Mercer County

NEW LEBANON, Pa. -

A Crawford County woman is under arrest for suspicion of DUI after State Police say her SUV rear-ended an Amish buggy, seriously injured two people from Sandy Lake.

Police say Brooke Weber, 34, of Cochranton, Pa., showed signs of impairment when her SUV struck the buggy from behind along Mercer Street near Georgetown Road in New Lebanon Borough just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Melvin Yoder, 54, and Lydia Yoder, 51, both of Sandy Lake, were thrown from the buggy and sustained serious injuries.

Two medical helicopters transported victims to hospitals for treatment of head and other injuries.

An 8-year-old child in the SUV was not injured.

State Police say several charges are pending in the investigation.

