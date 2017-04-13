GM to make fewer Chevy Cruzes in Lordstown

Members of the United Autoworkers Union in Lordstown are bracing for more layoffs as General Motors plans to further curtail production of the Chevrolet Cruze.

UAW Local 1714 President Robert Morales told 21 News on Thursday that the company has informed the union that it plans to make changes in production due to market demand.

Morales expects to see a reduction in the workforce but says he is unsure how many of his members will be affected.

Communications Manager for the plant, Tom Mock, tells 21 News that starting in mid-July the plant will build fewer cars. Mock says the plant still plans to run two shifts.

On social media, several viewers posted on the 21 News Facebook Page that the plant should shift gears and tap into a growing demand for trucks and SUVs.

21 News reached out to CNBC Auto Analyst Phil LeBeau to ask if that is a possibility.

"For Lordstown to retool and to become a plant that produces a truck or SUV that would mean a big investment from General Motors, as well as doing it many months in advance and by the time that you would get that production up and running you would have to make sure that you're fairly confident that the market would be as strong as it is right now when it comes to trucks and SUVs," said LeBeau.

Word of the cutback comes less than three months after GM announced that it planned several weeks of production downtime this year. GM never disclosed the number of weeks of down time it intended to schedule.

In January, GM eliminated the third shift at the Lordstown Complex due to what the company says was a change in buyer preference from small cars to trucks and crossover vehicles.

1,200 UAW members lost their jobs when the shift came to an end.

The loss of the third shift also resulted in job cuts at companies that support production at the GM plant, including Lordstown Seating Systems and Comprehensive Logistics.

It is not known if the most recent production changes will impact the number of workers at those facilities.