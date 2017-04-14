Valley leaders blast Governor's call for $400 million budget cut

Governor John Kasich says Ohio income taxes brought in 17% fewer dollars than anticipated and sales taxes brought in 5% less than projected.

As a result, the Governor says lawmakers need to come up with a plan to cut $400 million out of the next budget.

He says it's a problem many states are experiencing.

"There were 19 states in America that cut their budgets and some very significantly over the last fiscal year and we were able to avoid that. Two thirds of states are now experiencing revenue issues," said Kasich.

But local lawmakers say they are taking issue with the Governor's stance to not take any money out of the state's rainy day fund. They worry about cuts in programs they consider to be important .

"We've shored up a rainy day fund of $2 billion so we can be fiscally responsible for an emergency down the road. There is no bigger example of an emergency than this heroin epidemic," said State Senate Minority Leader, Joe Schiavoni.

Local government officials say they are already down to a bare bones budget and they cannot take any more cuts.

Trumbull County Commissioner, Frank Fuda, said, "The county has lost $4 million a year for the last six years. If they are going to cut the local government funds again, it's going to be devastating."

"You can't go back to the schools and cut more. There's no fat to cut we are now into the muscle," said State Representative, Michael O'Brien.

Kasich says he want to see continued income tax cuts to help businesses with job growth, but that may now not be possible.

Democrats and some Republicans believe he will have to accept some type of tax reform rather than tax reductions.