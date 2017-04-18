Earth Week Green Tips

• Save energy with just one click: Turn off your power strip when you leave a room.

• When you leave a room, don’t forget to turn off the lights. That one little step can save lots of energy.

• Did you know that your devices still use energy when they’re off but plugged in? Unplug them to save money and electricity.

• Don’t just toss old electronics into the trash. Find a local recycler or a retailer who will buy them back.

• By walking to work or public transportation, you’ll reduce pollution and get some exercise. Now that’s a win-win situation.

• Forty percent of our food ends up in the trash. Help reduce waste by planning your menus and eating leftovers. You’ll end up saving cash, too.

• Our national parks turn 100 this year! Celebrate our great outdoors with a visit to one of our 400 parks across the country.

• Did you know that 40% of the energy used to washing clothes goes to heating the water? Turn the dial to cold to save electricity.

• LED lights use 85% less energy than conventional bulbs, last longer and can save you $100 over their lifespan. Will you be switching out your bulbs today?

• You prevent food waste by getting only what you need. It keeps trash out of landfills and saves money!

• Fill it up - A full freezer uses less energy than an empty one.

• Before you trash something, see if you can repurpose or reuse it

• Did you know that only 12% of e-waste is recycled? Many large electronics retailers will recycle e-waste for you, so trade in your old stuff for a cleaner planet.

• We’re using 1 million plastic bags EVERY MINUTE, 500 Billion a year!

• By plugging electronics and appliances into a power strip, then turning it off when not in use, you could cut your power usage up to 10%. 2

• We all know to recycle our plastic, metal, and paper. But that’s only part of the circle. Do your part by buying recycled goods.

• Over 25 TRILLION Styrofoam coffee cups are thrown away each year here in the U.S.! Each year, we waste twenty-five trillion Styrofoam cups that can’t be recycled. Fill up a mug, not a landfill.

• There’s a simple tip to save water in your home: Get leaky faucets fixed! One drip per second from a leaky faucet wastes 540 gallons of water a year.

• Pay your bills online - paying your bills through the mail can waste up to twenty-three pounds of wood and six pounds of paper each year.

• The average household can save about $170 a year just by installing water-efficient fixtures and appliances.

• Did you know that you can keep out 1,600 pounds of greenhouse gases from the air a year just by carpooling twice a week?

• There are many ways to recycle your e-waste such as donating it, trading it in, or even taking it back to where you bought it. You’ll reduce waste and help the environment.

• When we eat food that comes in small disposable packages, we make a whole lot of garbage. A lot of this isn’t recyclable, and ends up in landfills. Instead of buying small snack bags, go big! You can pack reusable containers to bring a small amount on the go!