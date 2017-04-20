Police: Austintown children living among garbage, open bottles and dead rat

Austintown Township police have charged a woman with child endangering after officers say they found her two children living alongside rotting garbage, open beer bottles, and a dead rat.

Police went to a Maureen Drive home on Wednesday when a neighbor called to report that her neighbor's six-year-old daughter came home from school and found she was locked out of her house.

After repeatedly sending text messages to the child's mother without getting an answer, the neighbor called police.

Officers say they could see a two-year-old girl looking through the window of the home as they repeatedly knocked on the door and shouted to see if someone would answer the door.

One officer walked to the back yard where he said it looked as if the two-year-old was touching a dead rat that was lying on the deck.

Police went in through the rear door of the house where they found it filled with trash, bags of garbage, including food diapers and toys.

Officers were still shouting out, when they say they found Deanne Hartman in bed.

An officer says Hartman didn't respond until he touched her wrist to feel for a pulse.

Hartman, who just turned 42 this week, told the officer that she had fallen asleep.

According to the police report, the bedroom was strewn with soiled clothing and cigarette butts.

Prescription bottles containing pills were on the floor and open beer bottles could be seen on the night stand, say police.

Both officers described Hartman's actions and answers to questions as inappropriate, adding that she appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance

Police report that Hartman had a “flippant” attitude when told that her child had come into contact with a dead rat and that her older child had been locked out of the house.

An officer says when he told Hartman to wash her two-year-old's hands after touching the rat, the mother instead handed gummy worms to the toddler.

Police say they repeatedly told Hartman to change the child's diaper, but says she didn't do so until one of the officers volunteered to do it himself. According to the report, it still took Hartman fifteen minutes to change the diaper.

The living room was full of papers, candy wrappers, cans, bottles and other debris according to police, who also say the carpet was heavily soiled.

One officer reported smelling the odor of rotting garbage.

The bathroom was cluttered and cleaning products were left in places accessible to children, according to police.

Police say the bed in which the children slept was littered with soiled clothing and the sheets did not appear to be clean.

Children Services was notified. The neighbor agreed to care for both children.

Hartman was booked into the Mahoning County jail on two counts of child endangering.

She has court date scheduled for Monday.