Police: Austintown children living among garbage, open bottles and dead rat

A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of the mother of his child almost two years ago in Pennsylvania.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch for weeks.More >>
An Ohio veteran who sought to defy local law and keep pet ducks, that he says help relieve his post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, can now keep them.More >>
An Ohio couple who called 911 after a bullet shattered their kitchen window says emergency dispatchers told them police were too busy to respond.More >>
An Ohio sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to charges for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman inside his county-issued cruiser.More >>
