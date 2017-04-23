Events bring crowds into downtown Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Events bring crowds into downtown Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Federal Street was blocked off and bands performed on two outdoor stages Saturday as thousands of people came to downtown Youngstown for the annual street festival, Federal Frenzy.

Earlier in the day the first Youngstown Flea Market of the season kicked off in front of the Covelli center. 

"We stack events throughout the morning to make sure that our residents and our visitors are having a good time and experiencing all that Youngstown has to offer, " said Michael McGiffin, Director of Downtown Events. 

Federal Frenzy, was put on by Youngstown State University and the city. They aim to draw people to downtown businesses. 

"We look at this as kind of a commercial for the community, Hopefully we make a good first impression at these events, we draw people down so then they come back," said McGiffin. 

Many people out enjoying Federal Frenzy said they are impressed with the downtown area. 

"I was walking around like, 'oh I didn't notice that place before, I'll come check it out a different time.' It's really good for local businesses having this whole thing put together," said Jason Webber from Youngstown.  

It's kind of neat. I think there are some cool shops that I might come back and check out sometime," said Mark Wilson from East Liverpool. 

With bar restaurants offering entertainment, corn hole in the streets, food trucks and music, many think of it as the kick off to the warm season.

McGiffin told 21 News these events will only continue to grow with all of the downtown development that is happening. 

"From the 13,000 plus residents we now have in downtown, to the hotel that is on it's way and the amphitheater that is on it's way, it looks great now. But three four years from now, it is going to be unrecognizable," stated McGiffin. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police, Coroner investigate body found at Austintown truck stop

    Police, Coroner investigate body found at Austintown truck stop

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-07-25 16:33:37 GMT
    Austintown Police and the Mahoning County Coroner are investigating after the body of a truck driver was found in his cab at a Route 46 truck stop on Tuesday. A police cruiser was dispatched to the Pilot Travel Center at around 10:30 am after hearing from a trucking company that they were concerned about the welfare of one of their drivers who had not been heard from in a couple of days.  Police who found the body say there are no obvious signs of foul play. The coroner, who ha...More >>
    Austintown Police and the Mahoning County Coroner are investigating after the body of a truck driver was found in his cab at a Route 46 truck stop on Tuesday. A police cruiser was dispatched to the Pilot Travel Center at around 10:30 am after hearing from a trucking company that they were concerned about the welfare of one of their drivers who had not been heard from in a couple of days.  Police who found the body say there are no obvious signs of foul play. The coroner, who ha...More >>

  • Hazmat called to train derailment in Youngstown

    Hazmat called to train derailment in Youngstown

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-07-25 16:03:52 GMT

    Hazmat crews and the Youngstown Fire Department have been called to the scene of a train derailment in an industrial area along the border of Youngstown and Girard. 

    More >>
    Hazmat crews and the Youngstown Fire Department have been called to the scene of a train derailment in an industrial area along the border of Youngstown and Girard. The Girard Fire Department responded to a call before 11 am Tuesday that the train went off the tracks behind the Vallourec plant on Martin Luther King Boulevard. A fire crew followed the tracks from Girard toward Youngstown, until they found the train. First reports indicate that none of the train cars are on their sid...More >>

  • Cleveland mayor's grandson indicted on gun charges

    Cleveland mayor's grandson indicted on gun charges

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-07-25 16:03:37 GMT

    A relative of Cleveland's mayor has been indicted on weapons charges.

    More >>

    A relative of Cleveland's mayor has been indicted on weapons charges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms