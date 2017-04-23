Events bring crowds into downtown Youngstown

Federal Street was blocked off and bands performed on two outdoor stages Saturday as thousands of people came to downtown Youngstown for the annual street festival, Federal Frenzy.

Earlier in the day the first Youngstown Flea Market of the season kicked off in front of the Covelli center.

"We stack events throughout the morning to make sure that our residents and our visitors are having a good time and experiencing all that Youngstown has to offer, " said Michael McGiffin, Director of Downtown Events.

Federal Frenzy, was put on by Youngstown State University and the city. They aim to draw people to downtown businesses.

"We look at this as kind of a commercial for the community, Hopefully we make a good first impression at these events, we draw people down so then they come back," said McGiffin.

Many people out enjoying Federal Frenzy said they are impressed with the downtown area.

"I was walking around like, 'oh I didn't notice that place before, I'll come check it out a different time.' It's really good for local businesses having this whole thing put together," said Jason Webber from Youngstown.

It's kind of neat. I think there are some cool shops that I might come back and check out sometime," said Mark Wilson from East Liverpool.

With bar restaurants offering entertainment, corn hole in the streets, food trucks and music, many think of it as the kick off to the warm season.

McGiffin told 21 News these events will only continue to grow with all of the downtown development that is happening.

"From the 13,000 plus residents we now have in downtown, to the hotel that is on it's way and the amphitheater that is on it's way, it looks great now. But three four years from now, it is going to be unrecognizable," stated McGiffin.