5 hurt in drive-by shooting in Chester; police seek suspects

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - Police say five people were injured in a drive-by shooting, and they're looking for the vehicle and its occupants.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported (http://bit.ly/2oSZLr9 ) the incident occurred about 8 p.m. Friday in Chester.

All the victims are said to be in stable condition at a hospital.

Police say A 21-year-old man was shot four times, a 30-year-old man was hit once in the leg, a 31-year-old man was wounded twice in the back and a 22-year-old-man was struck in the left leg. The fifth victim, a 44-year-old woman, was injured in the face from shattered glass.

Authorities haven't said if they've determined a motive.

