Mahoning County working out bugs in new election result software

New software designed to get election results to voters more quickly ran into a problem Tuesday night.

Absentee numbers which appeared after the polls closed at 7:30 pm did not update for nearly an hour and a half, when 44% of the results were displayed.

Election officials tell 21 News that the software worked find during a previous test run, but aren't sure what happened on primary election night.

The board's information technology specialist is looking to find the problem.

The board wanted to try out the software on a smaller election like Tuesday's before using it during the fall election.

The results displayed to the public do not impact the actual vote tally, according to election officials.