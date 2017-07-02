Third suspect in alleged Lawrence County robbery found

Police arrested the final suspect in the two-state crime spree that began in Lawrence County and ended in Ohio.

Pennsylvania Police say 45-year-old Donald McClain III was arrested Monday in connection with the robbery and beating at Cable Hardwoods in Perry Township.

Tyler Amos, 25, of Cochranton, and Brandy Rombold, 38, of Ellwood City have also been arrested, and each face 36 charges, 24 of them felonies.

Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle believe that the three people arrested were the ones that committed a robbery and beating at Cable Hardwoods in Perry Township on the morning of July 1.

60-year-old Jeff Cable, the owner of Cable Hardwoods, tells police he was confronted by two men and one woman, one of whom fired a shotgun at him, preventing him from escaping in his car.

Cable says the three forced him into his office at gunpoint, then beat and kicked him using their feet, hands and a baseball bat.

Cable says they tried to shoot him, but the weapon misfired.

During the beating, Cable's father-in-law, 84-year-old Roy Magee showed up at the business to feed some cats.

According to police, the female suspect confronted Magee, robbing him of his wallet while all three beat him with a rifle and baseball bat.

"He had a mask on, dark clothes on, and a shotgun stuck in my face," Magee told 21 News.

The three drove off in the Toyota belonging to Cable, who crawled into the woods, finding his way to a neighboring home where he called 911.

He was taken by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital for the treatment of serious injuries, including a broken nose.

Magee was taken to Ellwood City Hospital.

Police say the suspects set fire to the stolen Toyota in a nearby field, then left in the woman's Jeep Liberty, which they later dropped off on Douglas Road in North Sewickley Twp., Beaver County.

During the spree, police say the three stole a Ford Expedition in North Sewickley and burglarized a home in Cranberry Township, Butler County, where they stole guns and Toyota Highlander.

Police say the suspects were tracked across the state line to Cadiz, Ohio in Harrison County where Rombold was arrested. Tyler was arrested on Sunday.

The charges against Rombold and Amos include attempted homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, conspiracy, theft, reckless burning, criminal mischief, making terroristic threats, and unlawful restraint. They are being jailed in Lawrence County under bonds set at $250,000 each.