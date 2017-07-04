New fire engine pays tribute to fallen Austintown firefighter - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New fire engine pays tribute to fallen Austintown firefighter

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
Connect
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Members of the Austintown Fire Department are remembering one of their own this Independence Day.

A new fire engine named after fallen firefighter John Fritz hit the road for the first time during Austintown's Fourth of July parade Tuesday afternoon.

It's believed Fritz died in his sleep last summer while on duty. The new engine now garners his name and his number, 181. 

It's a tribute that members of his department say is well deserved.

"His fingerprint on the department is all over the place," Tom O'Hara said, Austintown firefighter.

O'Hara says he and Fritz joined the department at the same time back in 1992. 

"Everything we do at the fire station, he had a hand in doing," O'Hara said.

"You couldn't ask for a more dedicated guy," John McHenry said. "There wasn't anything in this department that he didn't know or know how to do or how to fix." 

Fritz left behind his wife and five children, some of whom got to ride in the engine during the parade.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

    Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:48:13 GMT
    Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests day after ICBM launch.More >>
    Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests day after ICBM launch.More >>

  • The Latest: Video shows NYC officer's killer before attack

    The Latest: Video shows NYC officer's killer before attack

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:38:54 GMT
    Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".More >>
    Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms