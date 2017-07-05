Fatal frontover accidents involving children are raising concern - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fatal frontover accidents involving children are raising concerns

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

With vehicles getting larger, it is becoming more difficult to see children in front of cars.

Hundreds of children have lost their lives when drivers, often pulling forward out of a driveway, accidentally crush them. Kids and Cars call these kids of accidents frontovers. 

Eighty percent of frontovers involve larger vehicles and most accidents involve parents behind the wheel.

Just this year, Todd Heap, a former NFL player, lived a parent's worst nightmare when he accidentally drove over his three-year-old daughter crushing her to death. 

Heap is just one of the hundreds of drivers faced with the death of a child caused by a frontover accident. 

"Large trucks and SUVs can have front blind zones of up to eight feet. Everyone needs to pay attention before putting the car in drive," said Stephanie Weigel,  Akron Children's Mahoning Valley Injury Prevention Coordinator.

From 1996 to 2000, Kids and Cars reported the number of fatal frontover accident was 24. From 2006 to 2010, 358 children were killed from frontover accidents. 

This number increases as more people buy large SUVs and trucks.

Greg Anderson, President of All Star Driving School, is working to educate the students about the dangers of frontover accidents. 

"If you are unsure and think there could be a child in the driveway or near the car, just stop. Just get out of the car, check. You do not want to be responsible for killing a child," Anderson said.

Some vehicles now come with 360-degree cameras. These cameras provide the driver with a view from all angles, but it's best not to rely on technology.

"Those cameras are not a catch-all," said Weigle. 

For more information about frontover accident, click here

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:34:54 GMT

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

  • Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:32:53 GMT

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms