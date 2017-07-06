OSP says fatal Johnston Twp. crash was 'intentional' - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

OSP says fatal Johnston Twp. crash was 'intentional'

Posted: Updated:
JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio -

State Troopers say they believe a fatal one-vehicle crash in Trumbull County was an intentional act.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Tristan Thompson was driving a Chevy Impala that crashed at Bradley Brownlee Road and Warner Road in Johnston Township shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

 Troopers say the car failed to stop at the stop sign and drove through the intersection at a high rate of speed.  

The car went off the road, striking a ditch, a tree, and a utility pole before overturning.

Thompson who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car and died.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to the patrol.

A media release from OSP does not list an address for the victim.

The patrol and the Trumbull County Coroner's Office are still investigating.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • 9-1-1 back up for cable customers in Liberty and Warren

    9-1-1 back up for cable customers in Liberty and Warren

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:52:27 GMT
    Trumbull County 9-1-1 said calls from Time Warner Cable/Spectrum customers in Liberty Township and Warren are now coming through. Time Warner Cable/Spectrum customers were experiencing issues reaching the emergency phone number Friday morning.  People in the Liberty Township and Warren areas were unable to get through on 911 or were getting a "circuits busy" message. More >>
    Trumbull County 9-1-1 said calls from Time Warner Cable/Spectrum customers in Liberty Township and Warren are now coming through. Time Warner Cable/Spectrum customers were experiencing issues reaching the emergency phone number Friday morning.  People in the Liberty Township and Warren areas were unable to get through on 911 or were getting a "circuits busy" message. More >>

  • news

    Truck driver charged in deadly I-76 crash in Jackson Township

    Truck driver charged in deadly I-76 crash in Jackson Township

    A semi driver from Saratoga Springs, Utah has been charged in the deadly crash on Interstate 76 that left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital last week.

    More >>

    A semi driver from Saratoga Springs, Utah has been charged in the deadly crash on Interstate 76 that left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital last week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms