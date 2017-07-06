OSP says fatal Johnston Twp. crash was 'intentional'

State Troopers say they believe a fatal one-vehicle crash in Trumbull County was an intentional act.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Tristan Thompson was driving a Chevy Impala that crashed at Bradley Brownlee Road and Warner Road in Johnston Township shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say the car failed to stop at the stop sign and drove through the intersection at a high rate of speed.

The car went off the road, striking a ditch, a tree, and a utility pole before overturning.

Thompson who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car and died.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to the patrol.

A media release from OSP does not list an address for the victim.

The patrol and the Trumbull County Coroner's Office are still investigating.